AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Purchased by Winmill & CO. Inc.

Winmill & CO. Inc. raised its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. AutoZone accounts for approximately 5.9% of Winmill & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Winmill & CO. Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $18,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZO. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 6.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 7.0% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in AutoZone by 7.1% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,300.00 to $3,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,104.13.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,769.94 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,277.88 and a 1 year high of $3,256.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,968.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,833.16.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $34.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 4,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,161.68, for a total value of $13,247,439.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $2,845,512. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole acquired 36 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, with a total value of $99,255.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,255.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 4,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,161.68, for a total value of $13,247,439.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,990 shares of company stock worth $41,341,913. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

