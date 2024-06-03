Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,920 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Axonics worth $9,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Axonics alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Axonics by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Axonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Axonics by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Axonics by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axonics during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axonics Price Performance

Axonics stock opened at $67.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.66 and a beta of 0.90. Axonics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.59 and a fifty-two week high of $69.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $91.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.79 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. Axonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Axonics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AXNX

Axonics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.