Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.26 on Monday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.64.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported ($2.96) EPS for the quarter.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. The company's lead candidates under development include AL102, an oral gamma secretase inhibitor for desmoid tumors; and aspacytarabine (BST-236), a novel proprietary anti-metabolite for first line treatment in unfit acute myeloid leukemia.

