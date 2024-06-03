Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,813,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 731.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,458,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,732,000 after buying an additional 1,283,296 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 905,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,983,000 after acquiring an additional 97,108 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,383,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth about $1,140,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,132.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,791,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,160. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on BKR shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.94.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of BKR stock opened at $33.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.11. The company has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.44. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $26.96 and a 12-month high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.95%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.93%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

