Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,391 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $13,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 34.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MNST. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.32.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $51.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.96. The stock has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.76. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

