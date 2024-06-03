Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 164.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,074 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.08% of Cboe Global Markets worth $15,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBOE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $199.00 target price (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total value of $203,566.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,656 shares in the company, valued at $861,639.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

BATS:CBOE opened at $172.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.17 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $502.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Articles

