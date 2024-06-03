Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,070 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $15,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,752,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,778,000 after purchasing an additional 70,272 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,908,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,474,000 after purchasing an additional 172,577 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,518,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,399,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,954,000 after acquiring an additional 43,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 900,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.93.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $257.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.11 and a 1-year high of $348.52. The company has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.68.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 48.88%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

