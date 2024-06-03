Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Short Interest Down 5.8% in May

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 308,600 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the April 30th total of 327,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 88.2 days.

Get Beazley alerts:

Beazley Price Performance

BZLYF opened at $8.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.54. Beazley has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $8.80.

About Beazley

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks.

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.