Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Short Interest Down 5.8% in May

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 308,600 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the April 30th total of 327,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 88.2 days.
Beazley Price Performance
BZLYF opened at $8.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.54. Beazley has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $8.80.
About Beazley
