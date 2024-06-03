Beck Bode LLC Takes $232,000 Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 618 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 20.6% in the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 80,694 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,479,000 after purchasing an additional 13,763 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.5% in the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,723 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the third quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $1,845,000. Finally, CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.6% in the third quarter. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. now owns 4,974 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.91.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total value of $8,868,941.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at $64,538,265.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $415.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $416.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $401.17. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $309.45 and a 1-year high of $433.60.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

