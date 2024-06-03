Biechele Royce Advisors Acquires 123 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Biechele Royce Advisors grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 6.2% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $19,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. United Community Bank purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Up 0.2 %

AMGN opened at $306.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $287.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $215.32 and a one year high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Amgen from $332.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.65.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

