Biechele Royce Advisors Cuts Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Biechele Royce Advisors lowered its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,370 shares during the quarter. Kellanova accounts for about 0.8% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Kellanova were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 205.4% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 757.6% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Kellanova during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Kellanova stock opened at $59.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $68.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.08. The company has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.35.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 83.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on K shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellanova presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $4,115,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,309,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,148,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $4,115,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,309,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,148,110.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 943,400 shares of company stock valued at $54,524,118. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

