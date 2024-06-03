Biechele Royce Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Biechele Royce Advisors boosted its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the quarter. Pentair makes up about 3.7% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Pentair were worth $11,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on Pentair from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Pentair from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.93.

Pentair Stock Up 2.6 %

PNR stock opened at $81.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22. Pentair plc has a one year low of $55.26 and a one year high of $85.84.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.47%.

Insider Transactions at Pentair

In related news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $2,089,884.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,534.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

