Biechele Royce Advisors Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Biechele Royce Advisors lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,904 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,654 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for about 0.7% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Community Bank increased its stake in AT&T by 542.7% in the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 57,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 48,265 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 39,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 21,040 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 18,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 59,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.81.

AT&T Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $18.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $129.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average of $16.93. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $18.27.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

