Biechele Royce Advisors Has $203,000 Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Biechele Royce Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VUSB. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 484.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:VUSB opened at $49.54 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.43.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.2226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

