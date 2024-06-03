Biechele Royce Advisors Purchases 16,343 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Biechele Royce Advisors increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 179,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,343 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises about 4.8% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $14,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 293.0% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 316,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236,064 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 317.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $81.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.60 and a 200-day moving average of $83.17. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $108.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 100.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

