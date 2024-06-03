Biechele Royce Advisors Raises Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Biechele Royce Advisors boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises approximately 2.1% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 25,408.0% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 0.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,874,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAT. Citigroup upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.35.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,943.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAT opened at $338.52 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.60 and a 52 week high of $382.01. The company has a market capitalization of $165.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $355.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

