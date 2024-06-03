Biechele Royce Advisors Reduces Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Biechele Royce Advisors lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. United Community Bank grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 240.5% during the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 8,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Chevron by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 55,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 32,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at $416,761.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE CVX opened at $161.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.14. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $298.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.55 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.95.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.