Biechele Royce Advisors Sells 287 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Biechele Royce Advisors cut its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.5% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 662,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,047,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $736,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at $634,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $1,534,470.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,451.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PG. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.76.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $164.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $168.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $1.0065 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

