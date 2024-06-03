Biechele Royce Advisors Sells 840 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Biechele Royce Advisors trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 174.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,139,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,079,000 after acquiring an additional 26,191,458 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $465,950,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,715,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,167,000 after acquiring an additional 9,519,411 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,901,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,995,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,271 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFV stock opened at $56.27 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.70. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

