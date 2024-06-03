Biechele Royce Advisors Sells 88 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Biechele Royce Advisors reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $4,071,642,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7,875.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,090,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,175 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $193,050,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 89.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,251,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,014,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, May 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $146.45 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $175.97. The company has a market cap of $352.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.02.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.