Biechele Royce Advisors Sells 9,332 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Biechele Royce Advisors lowered its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,332 shares during the quarter. MSC Industrial Direct makes up approximately 2.7% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Biechele Royce Advisors owned approximately 0.15% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $8,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,088,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,817,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,790,000 after buying an additional 197,193 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 462,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,420,000 after acquiring an additional 131,943 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 19.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 769,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,566,000 after buying an additional 125,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 605,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,307,000 after buying an additional 113,068 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE MSM opened at $85.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.89. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.77 and a 12 month high of $105.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.45 and a 200-day moving average of $96.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $935.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.55 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 59.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Baird R W downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $112.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

