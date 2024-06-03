BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the April 30th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Get BlackRock Income Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Income Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKT. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in BlackRock Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Income Trust Stock Up 2.6 %

BKT opened at $11.74 on Monday. BlackRock Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $12.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.82.

BlackRock Income Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0882 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.