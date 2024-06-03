Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.88

Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.88 and last traded at $16.88, with a volume of 30351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Hovde Group raised their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.89.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $399.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.16 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 48.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 10%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.71%.

Insider Activity at Blue Owl Capital

In other news, Director Edward H. Dalelio purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,690.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OBDC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth $335,810,000. Regents of The University of California purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth $258,421,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth $100,726,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth $56,354,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth $51,197,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Featured Articles

