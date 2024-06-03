BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 5th

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0175 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:DHF opened at $2.42 on Monday. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.33.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile
