BOOK OF MEME Price Tops $0.0136 on Major Exchanges (BOME)

BOOK OF MEME (BOME) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. BOOK OF MEME has a total market capitalization of $939.82 million and approximately $429.36 million worth of BOOK OF MEME was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOOK OF MEME token can currently be bought for $0.0136 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BOOK OF MEME has traded up 2.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

BOOK OF MEME Token Profile

BOOK OF MEME’s total supply is 68,966,327,627 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,999,649,476 tokens. BOOK OF MEME’s official Twitter account is @darkfarms1. BOOK OF MEME’s official website is llwapirxnupqu7xw2fspfidormcfar7ek2yp65nu7k5opjwhdywq.arweave.net/wuwhojdthwp-9tfk8qbuiwrqr-rwsp91tpq656bhhi0.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOOK OF MEME (BOME) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. BOOK OF MEME has a current supply of 68,966,327,627.43. The last known price of BOOK OF MEME is 0.01298233 USD and is down -4.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 170 active market(s) with $400,344,652.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://llwapirxnupqu7xw2fspfidormcfar7ek2yp65nu7k5opjwhdywq.arweave.net/WuwHojdtHwp-9tFk8qBuiwRQR-RWsP91tPq656bHHi0.”

