Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Hits New 52-Week High at $70.70

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.70 and last traded at $70.70, with a volume of 614 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.63.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Argus raised shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.12.

Read Our Latest Report on Brinker International

Brinker International Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.48.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 154.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brinker International news, Director Prashant Ranade sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $68,717.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,426.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Brinker International news, Director Prashant Ranade sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $68,717.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,426.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 40,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $2,421,022.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,286 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,988.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,761 shares of company stock valued at $3,422,143. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brinker International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 64,800.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 3,611.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 68.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter.

Brinker International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.