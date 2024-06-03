Brokers Issue Forecasts for Hallador Energy’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Hallador Energy in a report released on Thursday, May 30th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.11). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hallador Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hallador Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $109.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.40 million. Hallador Energy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 8.49%.

HNRG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Hallador Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Shares of HNRG opened at $8.97 on Monday. Hallador Energy has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $15.79. The firm has a market cap of $332.16 million, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 1,457.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,473 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

