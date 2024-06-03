Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP cut its stake in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Free Report) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,662 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.07% of Business First Bancshares worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 3.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 42,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

BFST opened at $21.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.26 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.95.

Business First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:BFST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $60.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.93 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 17.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.05%.

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Rick D. Day acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.30 per share, with a total value of $36,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 262,785 shares in the company, valued at $5,334,535.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Warren Mcdonald sold 7,000 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $156,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,725.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rick D. Day purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.30 per share, for a total transaction of $36,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 262,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,334,535.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

