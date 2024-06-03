BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,700 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the April 30th total of 154,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 637,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BYD Stock Down 1.4 %

OTCMKTS:BYDDY opened at $56.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.73. BYD has a 1 year low of $43.62 and a 1 year high of $71.70.

BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter. BYD had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 21.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BYD will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

BYD Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.7221 per share. This is an increase from BYD’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BYDDY shares. Nomura began coverage on BYD in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on shares of BYD in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

About BYD

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in automobiles and batteries business in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

