California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,607,499 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 0.8% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $557,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bey Douglas LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $913,000. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 15,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 7,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $334.30 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $345.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.46.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Home Depot

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.