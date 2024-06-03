California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 84 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 375,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $177,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Community Bank increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $2,201,000. Adero Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 102,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on ELV shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.23.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ELV opened at $541.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $524.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $500.54. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $550.34.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.