California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 529,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $204,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,120,119,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,693,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,842,192,000 after acquiring an additional 412,383 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 231.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 427,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,964,000 after acquiring an additional 298,479 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,719,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $556,295,000 after acquiring an additional 255,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 420,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,243,000 after acquiring an additional 222,560 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS opened at $454.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $146.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $431.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $395.61. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $471.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Edward Jones began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.57.

In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

