California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,083,162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 15,836 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $227,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.71.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $202.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $210.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

