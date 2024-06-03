California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,231,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,777 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $196,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,561,055,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,817,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,784,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,096,000 after buying an additional 2,148,205 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 7,999.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,173,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,016,000 after buying an additional 2,146,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,368,065,000 after buying an additional 1,956,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.93.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

NEE opened at $79.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $80.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

