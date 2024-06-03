California State Teachers Retirement System Has $183.57 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,981,411 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,798 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $183,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,743 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UBER. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (down from $91.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $64.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.61 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

