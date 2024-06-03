California State Teachers Retirement System Has $208.22 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 935,589 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $208,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,638,746,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 187,225.6% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,111,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $438,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,032 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $430,090,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 189.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,798,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $581,592,000 after buying an additional 1,831,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of LOW stock opened at $218.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $124.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.90. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOW. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $246.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

