California State Teachers Retirement System Has $230.15 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 325,771 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $230,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total value of $90,922.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,606.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $738.88, for a total value of $1,329,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,819,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,315 shares of company stock valued at $3,846,512. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $653.59 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $740.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $735.13. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $526.11 and a 12-month high of $815.32. The company has a market capitalization of $133.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on NOW. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $830.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $814.48.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ServiceNow

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.