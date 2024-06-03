California State Teachers Retirement System Has $243.08 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,486,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,316 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $243,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 753.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $166.18 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $129.18 and a 1 year high of $199.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.70 and its 200-day moving average is $174.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.72.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.65%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.29.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

