California State Teachers Retirement System Has $265.99 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,945,897 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 32,547 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $265,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 411.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,663,976,000 after buying an additional 26,443,257 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,938,647,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $326,171,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8,681.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,349,709 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $302,445,000 after buying an additional 3,311,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,416,343 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,168,444,000 after buying an additional 2,505,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.29.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $104.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.95, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.19 and its 200 day moving average is $103.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.