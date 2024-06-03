California State Teachers Retirement System Has $346.36 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 711,378 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Netflix were worth $346,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 98.5% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 897 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 11.3% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 983 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 15.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,974 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.7% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $643.40 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $664.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $610.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $557.57. The stock has a market cap of $277.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,051 shares of company stock worth $29,400,780 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $632.00.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

