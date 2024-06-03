California State Teachers Retirement System Has $577.09 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,353,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.8% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Mastercard worth $577,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,559,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 151,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.55, for a total value of $68,335,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,930,308 shares in the company, valued at $43,413,260,885.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.00, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 151,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.55, for a total transaction of $68,335,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,930,308 shares in the company, valued at $43,413,260,885.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,977,908 shares of company stock worth $896,753,428 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.78.

NYSE MA opened at $447.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $357.85 and a 12-month high of $490.00. The company has a market capitalization of $415.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $460.49 and its 200-day moving average is $447.98.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

