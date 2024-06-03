California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,359,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500,000 shares during the period. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF makes up 0.5% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 22.23% of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF worth $385,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,524,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,733,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,845,000 after acquiring an additional 235,028 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 546.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 240,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after acquiring an additional 203,276 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 1,338.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 67,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 120,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 41,741 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LCTU stock opened at $57.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.00. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.82 and a fifty-two week high of $58.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.37.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

Further Reading

