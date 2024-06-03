California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 22,284 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,355,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,284 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in RTX were worth $198,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $672,000. Financial Partners Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Oak Grove Capital LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 44,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 44,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,042 shares of company stock valued at $12,266,459 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on RTX. Bank of America increased their target price on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

RTX Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $108.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.26. The firm has a market cap of $144.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.83. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $108.43.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. RTX’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. RTX’s payout ratio is 98.82%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

