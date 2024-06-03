California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 48,501 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,094,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,501 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 0.6% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $446,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,029,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,207,000 after acquiring an additional 77,135 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $713,000. Seldon Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Meritage Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $125.66 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $99.14 and a one year high of $133.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.48 and its 200 day moving average is $120.64. The stock has a market cap of $318.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 342.22%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. Societe Generale lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

