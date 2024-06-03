California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $330,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 49.1% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO stock opened at $567.98 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $603.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $575.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $552.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total value of $5,979,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,039,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,430,359.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total transaction of $5,979,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,039,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,839,780. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.