California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,553,475 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,530 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up approximately 0.6% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $408,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Salesforce alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 31.6% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,479 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.5% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 34,837 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 10.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,002 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 35.1% during the third quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total value of $662,388.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total value of $662,388.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $287,743.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,416 shares in the company, valued at $12,040,011.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 638,070 shares of company stock valued at $182,912,726 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $234.90 on Monday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.68 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The stock has a market cap of $227.62 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $281.80 and a 200 day moving average of $276.36.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.