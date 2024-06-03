California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,490,946 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,197 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.1% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of UnitedHealth Group worth $784,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 774.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $581,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,275 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH opened at $495.72 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $436.38 and a 52 week high of $554.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $489.59 and a 200 day moving average of $508.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.26 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $572.75.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

