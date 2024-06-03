Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 519 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 47.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 408.1% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vista Investment Management lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FCOM opened at $50.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.16. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.86 and a fifty-two week high of $50.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

