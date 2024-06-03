Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Canoe Financial LP increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 11,061.2% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 151,142,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,285,031,000 after acquiring an additional 149,788,224 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,127,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,645,444,000 after acquiring an additional 717,971 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,869,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,723 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 13.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,666,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,330,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,038 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,898,970,000. 45.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RY has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:RY opened at $109.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.50. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $77.90 and a 12 month high of $109.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 50.62%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

