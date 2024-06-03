Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC reduced its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 6,283 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $127.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CNI shares. StockNews.com lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.05.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

